Illinois employments spikes in summer 2017

Some good news on the job front in Illinois.

Job growth hit a high point last summer. That's according to a revised report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It says growth peaked last summer and the state added 47,000 new jobs last year. It says it's due to the resurgence in manufacturing. Nearly half of the total increase in jobs came from the manufacturing sector.

However Illinois' January unemployment rate of 4.8 percent is still higher than the national average.