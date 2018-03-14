Rockford Police honors exceptional officers and community with awards ceremony

For the first time Rockford Police recognize some of its finest.

The department held its first annual award and promotion ceremony. Police Chief Dan O'Shea handed out the awards, which included Officer of the Year, along with Civilian and Volunteer of the Year award.

Medals were also given to the department's Honor Guard team for exceptional service following Officer Jaimie Cox's death.

It's a new tradition O'Shea says is important to the morale of the department.

"It's really pretty awesome to recognize people for their work," O'Shea said. "It helps motivate, but it also helps celebrate."

Rockford Police says it will continue to hold promotion and award ceremonies on an annual basis.