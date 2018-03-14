Dog trained by Rock Co. inmates passes 'good citizenship' test

In paw-sitive local news, a 3-legged dog being trained by Rock County Jail inmates passes his obedience test.



Apollo is the newest dog at the Rock County Canine Corrections Academy. Inmates focus on obedience and behavior training with him. Just this week, the pup passed the Canine Good Citizenship test.



The Canine Corrections Academy will now pursue training to help Apollo become a therapy dog.



The program began back in 2014 and allows inmates to rehabilitate the dogs with hopes of finding the dogs a forever home, and instilling a sense of responsibility in the inmates. The jail works in collaboration with the Rock County Humane Society.