Officials: Home invasion suspect followed victim out of Walmart

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a home invasion followed a victim out of a Rockford Walmart to the victim's home.



It allegedly happened on Jan. 24 when the suspect followed a 71-year-old home. Police say the suspect entered the home and injured the victim during a struggle.



The sheriff's office released surveillance video today asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 815-544-9322.