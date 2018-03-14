Gun curbs get Illinois Senate OK, wait-period plan to Rauner

The Illinois Senate has adopted a ban on bump stocks, an age limit to own assault-style weapons and an extended waiting period for delivery of high-capacity weapons.

The votes Wednesday followed a walk-out by senators in union with schoolchildren nationwide who left school buildings to demand firearms restrictions after the Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school.

The waiting period requires anyone buying an assault-style weapon to wait 72 hours before delivery instead of 24. It goes to Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Legislation to bar possession of assault-style weapons by those younger than 21 was amended to make criminal-defense exceptions for those who had the guns before the law took effect. It and an altered bump-stock ban return to the House.

This report has been corrected to reflect that the age-limit bill has criminal-defense exceptions.