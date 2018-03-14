Confirmed case of chickenpox at Rolling Green Elementary

The Rockford Public School District announced today that there is a confirmed case of Varicella, more commonly known as chickenpox, at Rolling Green Elementary.

A letter sent home to parents this week says students at the school may have have been exposed to the person with chickenpox, but that the person is no longer in school and is receiving treatment.

The letter encourages parents to watch their children for chickenpox symptoms and to contact their doctor if they start to see any of the symptoms.

The district also says parents can call the nurse at their child's school, the RPS 205 Health Services Office or the Winnebago County Health Department if they have any questions regarding chickenpox.