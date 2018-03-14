Casey's General Store opening in Machesney Park

Casey's General Store is coming to Machesney Park.
Village officials announced on Tuesday that building permits have been issued. The store will be at the northeast corner of Route 173 and Forrest Hills Road right in front of the Meijer store. It will be a more than 4,000 square foot convenience store and station. About 20 employees will be hired.
