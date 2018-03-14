Stretch of Sunshine & 40's & tracking wintry-mix chance

Bring on Spring: Temperatures rebound quickly as warm winds blow in. West to southwest winds will gust to 30 mph at times, giving us high temperatures in the upper 40's, or 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be seen as well.

We'll hold onto the low 40's and sun later this week, followed by a chance at the 50's by the weekend.

Before we bring on the Spring Season officially, there is small chance for wintry-mix into the end of the work-week. Some light precipitation can't be ruled out for portions of the Stateline Friday overnight into Saturday morning. At this point, there will be light to no accumulation with this system. The system should move-out of the area by 10AM.

Again, the weekend should be mostly dry and sunny. There is also another chance for a rain/snow mix late Monday into early Tuesday. Your Weather Authority Team is tracking the latest with end of week wintry-mix chance, please keep checking back as the forecast can change.