Stephen Hawking dead at 76 years old

After battling ALS for nearly all of his life, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died.

Hawking was among the world leaders in the field of Cosmology as well as an author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge. Hawking spent much of his career researching and demonstrating Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity which states space and time have a beginning in the "Big Bang" and an end in Black Holes.

Hawking was also one of the top minds in mathematics having been named the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics by the University of Cambridge. That post was once held by Issac Newton. Hawking was also known for his computerized wheelchair and voice synthesizer which allowed him to communicate to others.

Hawking was 76 when he died in London. He leaves behind 3 children and 3 grandchildren.