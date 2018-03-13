Hononegah student plans to walk out of class in support of gun rights

Nationwide and here in our area, students plan to walk out of school and rally for gun reform. But not all students walking out are doing it to bring attention to gun reform.

"I'm pro-gun, pro-God and pro-life. I believe in the constitutional right to bear arms," said Madison Oster, a sophomore at Hononegah High School.

Oster says she originally planned on staying inside when students walk out of of class. But the teen says she changed her mind when she heard other students say they supported the second amendment and gun rights like her, and she decided to rally for the other side.

"I will have a poster it'll say pro-life, pro-God, pro-gun and I'm just hoping that maybe kids who agree with me but are scared to admit it will want to take a stand with me," she said.

Oster says she expects a handful of students to join her in the counter-protest Wednesday.

