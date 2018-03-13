Illinois Education Association urges students to wear orange, avoid walkout day

The Illinois Education Association is addressing the planned March 14 school walkouts and asking students and staff to take different measures.

The organization gave 13 WREX the following statement:

“The Illinois Education Association is encouraging all of its members to wear orange on March 14th to honor the 17 lives lost during the Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida. We’re advising all teachers and support staff to work with their school’s administration, so we can help ensure our students’ voices are heard. While we cannot comment on any specific situation at any school or district, we continue to advocate for safe schools for all of our students.”

On Wednesday thousands of students nationwide are walking out of class in protest of gun violence. The walkout will last for 17 minutes, in honor of the 17 people who were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school on Valentine's Day.