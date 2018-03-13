Boylan's boys bow out in 3-A Super-Sectional

The Boylan boys basketball team took their season to the brink of state, but ran into a tough North Chicago team at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. The Titans lost a 69-55 Super-Sectional to the Warhawks that ends Boylan's season and sends North Chicago to Peoria for the state series.

Boylan held the lead in the second quarter before falling behind by three at halftime. North Chicago erupted for a 25-11 scoring margin in the third quarter to put the game away at the home of the G-League's Windy City Bulls.

The Titans' Elite Eight appearance was preceded by a co-conference championship in the NIC-10, a 3-A regional title, and a 3-A sectional championship.