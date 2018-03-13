Retired Men's Club donates $16K to YMCA

The Retired Men's Club in Rockford donates $16,000 to the YMCA.



A portion of the funds donated was raised at the Retired Men's Club annual Christmas tree sale at Highcrest Shopping Center — a tradition that started in 1951.



The club helps ensure each kid in the area gets an opportunity to be part of the YMCA.



"They do a phenomenal job at ensuring that our work in investing in the next generation and nurturing in the potential of every child and teen continues," says Brent Pentenburg, CEO of the YMCA of the Rock River Valley.



The Retired Men's Club's started back in 1961. The group of men focus on community service, supporting YMCA youth programs, and building relationships through social activities.