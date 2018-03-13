ER visits spike for children with allergies

Er visits for children with allergies are on the rise. That's according to new study from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
It showed ER visits for anaphylaxis spiked 150 percent from 2010 through 2016. Nearly half of these severe reactions were from foods -- especially peanuts, tree nuts and seeds.
Experts say parents are recognizing symptoms of an allergic reaction and coming to the er a lot faster.
