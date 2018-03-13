Missing Indiana woman found dead in Ogle County

A missing Indiana woman is found dead Tuesday morning in an Ogle County landfill.



The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says an 80-year-old woman named Smire Negishi was found along with her car in Orchard Hills Landfill.



Investigators say they got a call early Tuesday morning about an elderly man walking around in the area. Deputies say that man was 82-year-old Eiichi Negishi, the elderly woman's husband. He was taken to a Rockford hospital for treatment.



It was then police learned the man and his wife were reported missing Monday out of West Lafayette, Ind. After learning that, they found Smire's body.



A cause for death is pending. Officials do not suspect foul play.