Missing Indiana woman found dead in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -

A missing Indiana woman is found dead Tuesday morning in an Ogle County landfill. 

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says an 80-year-old woman named Smire Negishi was found along with her car in Orchard Hills Landfill. 

Investigators say they got a call early Tuesday morning about an elderly man walking around in the area. Deputies say that man was 82-year-old Eiichi Negishi, the elderly woman's husband. He was taken to a Rockford hospital for treatment. 

It was then police learned the man and his wife were reported missing Monday out of West Lafayette, Ind. After learning that, they found Smire's body. 

A cause for death is pending. Officials do not suspect foul play. 

