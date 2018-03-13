Rockford Police asks for public's help in looking for a wanted suspect

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for Antwone Lee.

Lee is a a 20-year-old Rockford resident who is wanted on multiple warrants; including Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery and Fleeing to Elude.

Lee is a black male, 6’00, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lee has numerous tattoos including the letter “A” surrounded by flames on his neck, a cross on his left forearm, and the name “Shannon” on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information on where Lee is located is asked to contact Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.