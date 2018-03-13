Rockford Police searching for "porch pirate" - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police searching for "porch pirate"

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspected "porch pirate".

A Rockford resident captured the suspect on camera, allegedly stealing a package off her front porch. It happened on 21st Avenue on the city's southeast side. 13 WREX spoke with the resident who says the box the suspect stole contained a birthday present for her son. 

If you recognize this person, you're asked to contact Rockford Police at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.

