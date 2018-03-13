Rockford Police searching for "porch pirate"

Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspected "porch pirate".
A Rockford resident captured the suspect on camera, allegedly stealing a package off her front porch. It happened on 21st Avenue on the city's southeast side. 13 WREX spoke with the resident who says the box the suspect stole contained a birthday present for her son.
If you recognize this person, you're asked to contact Rockford Police at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.