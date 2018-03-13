Flurries along with cold conditions, then warming into the 50's

Old Man Winter gives the Stateline a taste of more winter-like conditions for Tuesday. On tap for Tuesday, chilly conditions, breezy north-northwesterly winds and snow flurries.

Expect temperatures in the lower 30's for Tuesday afternoon, and with breezy northwest winds, wind chills will dip into the 20's. There is also a chance for snow flurries into the afternoon. When it comes to snow accumulation, it will be at a minimal and we would only see a dusting at most. Better chance for accumulation for people heading to Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The warmer weather & sunshine returns for Wednesday and high temperatures keeps climbing each day, finally to the low 50's by the weekend.