Rockford Police search for suspect after home invasion

Rockford Police say they are looking for a suspect after they broke into an apartment on Monday night.
Officials say it happened around 10 p.m at the 400 block of Bienterra Trail. The suspect broke into the apartment and was then confronted by the victim. The victim was forced into a room while the suspect stole several items before leaving the apartment.
No word if the suspect was armed or not. No injuries were reported.
