Aldi now delivering groceries to home, hiring more employees

Aldi is expanding its Instacart delivery services to Rockford. That also means it's hiring.

The supermarket chain is hosting a two-day hiring blitz on Wednesday at Thursday. The company says it's looking to fill 200 positions across the Rockford and Chicago-land areas.

"We have (applications) available at all stores right now but (you'll) be able to come in, interact with the store manager with whatever store you would go to, hand in your application and ask questions," said Brian Ritzheimer with Aldi.

The hiring blitz runs from 1 p.m. to close on Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at your local Aldi.