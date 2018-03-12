RVC set to host NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball National Tournament

Rock Valley College is proud to welcome the eight best teams in the country to Rockford for this year’s NJCAA Division III Women’s Basketball National Tournament. It will be hosted on RVC’s main campus in the Physical Education Center, from March 15-17.

The qualifying teams are: #1 Rock Valley (IL) 20-12, #2 Hostos (NY) 25-2, #3 UCONN-Avery Point (CT) 23-6, #4 Montgomery (MD) 20-6, #5 Northland (MN) 22-5, #6 Rochester (MN) 23-6, #7 Onondaga (NY) 26-6, and #8 Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) 24-3.

There will be four games played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of the tournament. Game times each day will be 1 p.m., 3 p.m, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Top-seeded RVC will play the first game of the tournament on Thursday, March 15 at 1 p.m. versus #8 Rowan-Gloucester.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket prices are as follows: $20.00 - All Tournament Pass - Adult (all games), $15.00 - All Tournament Pass - Student (all games), $8.00 - General Admission (per day) and $6.00 - Student (per day).

Additional information including the tournament bracket can be found at www.rvcsports.com/WBBChampionship.