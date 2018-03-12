Construction in Rockton begins Monday

As spring arrives so does construction season. Work on a big project in our area picked back up again Monday.

The start of the second year of construction on Blackhawk Boulevard and I-75 in Rockton began Monday. The $9 million project started a year ago and will reconstruct about a mile and a half of Blackhawk. Crews are widening lanes, reconstructing pavement and replacing storm sewers.

Construction is expected to be over by the end of the year.