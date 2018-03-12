Construction in Rockton begins Monday

As spring arrives so does construction season. Work on a big project in our area picked back up again Monday.
The start of the second year of construction on Blackhawk Boulevard and I-75 in Rockton began Monday. The $9 million project started a year ago and will reconstruct about a mile and a half of Blackhawk. Crews are widening lanes, reconstructing pavement and replacing storm sewers.
Construction is expected to be over by the end of the year.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.