Rockford teachers union avoids strike, votes to ratify contract

Rockford's teachers' union avoids a strike and votes to ratify a new contract, according to REA President Dawn Granath.



Granath says the vote passed overwhelmingly after union members voted Monday.



"The team listened to our membership, went to the district and had productive discussions. We feel we came out with an acceptable agreement," Granath said.



Roughly 2,000 employees at RPS 205 belong to the union. Teachers, nurses, psychologists and educational specialists have been working without a contract for 9 months. This is the third time the union has gone to a vote.



Next, RPS 205's school board will vote on whether to ratify the contract. Granath says she's hopeful the board will ratify it at next Tuesday's board meeting.



Specific details on the contract have not been made available.