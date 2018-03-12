Scattered flurries flying through Tuesday

The Stateline gets a hint of winter again, showing the season isn't over just yet. Thankfully, accumulation will be at a minimal and we would only see a dusting at most.

Scattered flurries look to fly later tonight, and could pop up again Tuesday afternoon as a couple weak disturbances in the jet stream move through the region. After these two chances for flurries fly by, the weather looks to stay dry and sunny for the rest of the week.

Temperatures for Tuesday also add to the hint of wintry weather. Highs fall to the middle 30's for Tuesday afternoon, and with breezy northwest winds, wind chills will dip into the 20's.

Like with the flurries, once Tuesday is wrapped up, the weather warms quickly back into the 40's, and keeps going to the low 50's by the weekend.