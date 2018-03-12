Sheriff's office searches for vehicle involved in CherryVale murder

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in getting information on a murder that happened last month outside of CherryVale Mall.



On Friday, Feb. 23, authorities say Ricky Smith, 31 of Dekalb, died of gunshot wounds while driving in the parking lot of the mall.



On Tuesday, authorities released information on the car they believe was involved in the incident. Officials say they are searching for a gold or tan GMC Yukon.



Anyone with information regarding the murder or the identity or whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department at 815-319-6900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.