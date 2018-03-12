Pilot is OK after plane crashes at Rockford airport

UPDATE: The pilot whose plane crashed at the Rockford airport earlier this morning is in good condition.

The Rockford airport says that the Cessna 172 airplane crashed at about 9:30 this morning. The plane was attempting to land at the airport. Details leading up to the crash are still limited at this time.

The pilot is in good condition and was the only one on board at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the cause of the crash.

At this time, the airport is fully operational with no flight delays.

According to the FAA, a pilot flying from Dubuque, Iowa to Rockford was preparing to land at RFD when the Cessna 172 crashed.



