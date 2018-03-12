Woman dead after officer involved shooting on I-90

The Elgin Police Department says that a woman is dead after an officer involved shooting early Monday morning.
Around 12:30 Monday morning, officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle near Cedar Avenue in Elgin. The vehicle then left the area the scene and officers pursued for a short time before calling it off. The vehicle was found with damage to it a little bit later on I-90 near Route 25.
When officers approached the driver, they saw that she was armed with a knife. Officers attempted to negotiate with the driver for more than an hour, during which time, the driver would inch her vehicle forward.
Officers then noticed a fire had started inside of the car and approached the vehicle to pull the woman out. During that exchange, the officer's weapon was discharged. The woman was taken to a hospital in Hoffman Estates, where she was pronounced dead. The woman has not been identified. The Illinois State Police will be investigating the officer involved shooting.
