Nepal police say at least 38 dead in plane crash

By The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) -

A police official says at least 38 people were killed and 23 injured when a plane crashed as it landed at the Kathmandu airport in Nepal. The official said 10 people remained unaccounted for in Monday's crash. The plane, a twin-propeller Bombardier Dash 8 flying from Bangladesh, swerved repeatedly before it crashed, landing near the runway.
 

