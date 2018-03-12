Rockford Fire handles late night fire

Nearly two dozen firefighters responded to a structure fire in Rockford late Sunday night.

It happened at the 3100 block of 10th street just before midnight.

Rockford Fire was responding to a medical call when they noticed smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a home with flames coming from the roof.

The fire was brought under controlled shortly after other responding units arrived on scene.

Officials say the home appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $25,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.