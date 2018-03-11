Helicopter crashes into East River in New York City

At least two people were killed when a helicopter crashed into the East River with five people on board Sunday evening, according to officials.

Two people were pulled from the water and two more were taken to area hospitals in extremely critical condition, according to senior law enforcement officials and the mayor's office.

The pilot of the helicopter was pulled from the water alive in serious condition, the officials said.

The private helicopter went down near East 96th Street and the FDR Drive around 7:15 p.m., according to police.

NYPD harbor and aviation units are on scene, and divers have been sent into the water, according to the sources.

The helicopter was recovered and was being towed to the 34th Street heliport, the sources said.

A video on social media appears to show the red helicopter crashing into the water at sunset. Other videos show the emergency response a short time later, with police boats and a police helicopter descending on the scene.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was monitoring the situation.

"Our thoughts and hope for safe recovery are with those who were aboard. We are thankful for our first responders at the scene," Cuomo said.

In a statement, the FAA said a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the East River near the northern end of Roosevelt Island. The agency said the helicopter was apparently upside down in the moments after the crash.

The Aviation Safety Network database has 11 fatal crashes worldwide involving AS350 variants over the last 18 months alone.

The FAA said the NTSB will determine what caused the crash.