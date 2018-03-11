Durand man killed in Rock County crash

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says an Durand man was killed in a car crash in the town of Avon on March 9.

Deputies say the driver of a red Corvette lost control control of the car while heading north on South Nelson Road.

The car crossed the center line, went into the ditch and hit two trees.

Officials say the driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Nelson Road was shut down for approximately three hours.