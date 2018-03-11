Harlem Middle School Science Olympiad Team brings home some hardware.

The Harlem Middle School Science Olympiad team brought home quite a few medals this weekend. The team recently competed in the regional tournament at Rock Valley College, and took first place. The team is comprised of 35 students, who have been working on their projects since October.

The students competed and built things such as roller coasters, electric cars, and worked their magic on thermodynamics. These kids say being apart of this team is allowing them to explore the field of science in more ways than they could imagine.

"I've always liked learning new things, so that's how this kid of started. My sister did this, which was really fun because I got to see how she did things, and then I wanted to do them." 8th grader, Melanie Dooley said.

The Harlem Middle School team's win has qualified them for the state-wide competition that takes place in April at the University of Illinois.