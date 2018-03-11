Beloit Police search for suspect in hit-and-run

Beloit Police are trying to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that happened Saturday around 3:00 in the afternoon.
The woman pictured in surveillance video is believed to have been involved in an incident at Woodman's at 1877 S. Madison Road in Beloit.
The suspect vehicle is a dark blue four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Cavalier. It would have white paint transfer and damage on its passenger side.
If you know anything about this woman or have seen the car, call police at 608-364-6800.
Otherwise, you can submit tips to P3 or message the department's Facebook page to the attention of Sergeant Donovan.
