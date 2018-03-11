The Easter Bunny has hopped into Cherry Vale Mall

Spring time is fast approaching, which means the Easter Bunny has hopped into town. The Cherry Vale Mall will be having the Easter Bunny available for everyone to enjoy.

Kids of all ages can have their chance to meet the Easter Bunny and take pictures with their favorite furry friend at the Cherry Vale Mall. The Bunny has a spring-time outdoor area set up to hang out in. Organizers say the bunny will be in town from now until March 31st.

The Easter Bunny will be at the mall Monday-Saturday from 10 am until 9 pm, and on Sunday from 12 pm until 6 pm.