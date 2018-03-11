Winnebago Finishes 2nd at 2-A State Series

The Winnebago Indians completed their run to state with a 2-A runner-up finish, falling to Chicago Orr in a 76-49 championship game at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Andrew Morrissey paced the Indians with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Ty Waller chipped in 12 points of his own in their final games for Winnebago, ending their senior seasons at state. Orr's Dannie Smith lead all scorers with 22 points.

Winnebago ends their season with a 30-3 record, and the school's third runner-up finish under Joe Murphy. The Indians placed second at state in 2004 and 2005.