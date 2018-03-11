Highland Wins District Championship in Comeback Fashion

The Highland men's basketball team is headed to the NJCAA national tournament after a thrilling comeback on their home court, beating MSU-West Plains 77-75 to win the District 4 championship in Freeport.

After falling behind by double digits in the second half, the Cougars roared back to take the lead in the final minute of the second half, hitting free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Jay'Quan McCloud paced Highland with 28 points, while Shareef Smith added 23 poitns for the Cougars, who now turn their attention to Hutchinson, Kansas for nationals.