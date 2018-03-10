Bus carrying Highland Community College basketball team crashes in Minnesota

Several people are injured after a coach bus transporting the Highland Community College women's basketball team crashed in Minnesota Saturday evening.

Minnesota State Police say the crash happened around 6:45 in the evening in Wright County, west of Minneapolis.

The team was traveling back from the North Dakota School of Science, when police say the driver had a medical episode.

The bus crashed into the median and struck several trees and a sign before ending up in a ditch.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries along with five other passengers.

Four others were also hurt in the crash, but were not taken to the hospital.