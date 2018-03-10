Fight leads to shots fired in Freeport, bystander injured - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Fight leads to shots fired in Freeport, bystander injured

FREEPORT (WREX) -

A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Freeport around 5:30 Saturday evening.

Freeport Police say two men were fighting near the intersection of Galena and Float Avenue around when one of them began shooting.

The 24-year-old man was a bystander in the area, when he was hit by the gunfire. 

Police say he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect description at this time. Freeport Police says detectives are still investigating the incident. 

