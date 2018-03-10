Fight leads to shots fired in Freeport, bystander injured

A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Freeport around 5:30 Saturday evening.
Freeport Police say two men were fighting near the intersection of Galena and Float Avenue around when one of them began shooting.
The 24-year-old man was a bystander in the area, when he was hit by the gunfire.
Police say he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect description at this time. Freeport Police says detectives are still investigating the incident.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.