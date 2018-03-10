Illinois case linked to multi-state Salmonella outbreak

Illinois health officials team up with federal investigators to look into a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella associated with kratom.

So far, the Illinois Department of Public Health says one case linked to the outbreak has been found in Illinois.

Forty other cases have been reported in 28 states with 14 hospitalizations and no deaths.

The Illinois resident reported consuming kratom before illness onset and purchased the kratom at a smoke shop in Williamson County.

Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that is consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending against consuming kratom in any form because it could be contaminated with Salmonella and cause illness.

Symptoms of Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. Symptoms usually appear 6 to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria, but can be longer.

Most illnesses resolve on their own and do not require treatment other than drinking fluids to stay hydrated. If your symptoms persist or are severe, promptly contact your health care provider.