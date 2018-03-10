Trump administration proposes ban on bump stocks

The Trump administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire bullets rapidly like an automatic weapon.

On Saturday, the justice department submitted a proposed regulation that would prohibit the sale of the devices.

Authorities say a bump stock was used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Saturday's move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered officials to work on a ban following the Florida school shooting.

The proposal still needs approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget.

