Massive fire destroys QMI building in Rockford

A large fire erupts just before 11 p.m. Friday night in Rockford destroying a business and sending flames and smoke shooting into the night sky.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the first call came in at 10:48 p.m. as a commercial structure caught fire near the corner of Market Street and 4th Street. The first firefighters on scene reported heavy fire and smoke and began attacking the building from inside. The fire was then upgraded to a second alarm followed by a third alarm and then a fourth alarm within minutes.

Transformers and power lines in the area were damaged during the blaze causing power to go out for much of the immediate area surrounding the fire.

The building that was destroyed is QMI which, according to the company's website, specializes in the renting of mats, dust mops, towels, bathroom products, and linens.

Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten said the fire did grow rapidly and could be because of the products kept inside the QMI building. Bergsten says firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, including an apartment building just to the south of QMI.

Rockford Fire says the fire is under control but they would remain on the scene through early Saturday morning fighting hot spots and investigating the fire.