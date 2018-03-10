Winnebago headed to state title game; Boylan advances, Jefferson falls in Sectional finals

Winnebago will play for its first basketball state championship Saturday after beating Pinckneyville, 67-63, in the state semifinals Friday night in Peoria. Andrew Morrissey was tough to stop down low, as the big guy racked up 29 points and a 2-A state series record 16 rebounds in the win.

"All of us as a group, we're hungry," senior guard Kenzell Jones, who had 14 points, said. "We're here, we got to state, but we're not finished. That hunger is still there."

Winnebago will take on Orr from Chicago in the 2-A state championship game Saturday night at about 7:15 in Peoria.

In the 3-A Woodstock North Sectional final, Boylan held off Burlington Central, 57-55. The Titans advance to the 3-A Hoffman Estates Super-Sectional against North Chicago Tuesday night at 6:00 at the Sears Center.

In the 4-A Jacobs Sectional final, Jefferson's bid for a Sectional title fell just short, as Larkin knocked off the J-Hawks, 60-55. Jefferson trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but cut it to two with three straight three-pointers. The J-Hawks fell just short of completing the comeback, as the Royals held on in the final minute.