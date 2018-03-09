Rockford Mayor, Winnebago County Chairman return to Boylan to talk community service

Two well-known leaders in Winnebago County return to their Alma Mater.

"We want all of our young people in our community to understand how important they are right now and in the future for our community," Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said.

Haney and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara both graduated from Boylan Catholic High School. The two spoke to students Friday about the opportunities available to them both at Boylan and also Rockford after they graduate.

"We need new young leaders coming into our community to make a difference," Mayor McNamara said.

Students say it was great to hear from people who make a difference in the area who were once in their shoes.

"It's just crazy that so many people are so influential in our community from Boylan and it's crazy how I could be there in a few years," Junior C.J. Couper said. "It just blows my mind that there's so many people in our community from Boylan."