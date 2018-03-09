Man found found not guilty in Cliffbreakers murder; convicted on other charge

The man on trial for the New Year's Day murder at Cliffbreakers Hotel in Rockford was found not guilty.

Sean Burks faced multiple charges in the January 2017 shooting death of Joshua Jamerson. That morning police responded to the Riverside Blvd. hotel for a fight with multiple shots fired. When they got there, they found Jamerson dead.

Burks later turned himself in. He was charged with First Degree Murder and found not guilty on Friday. He was, however, found guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon buy a felon. He faces up to 10 years in prison for that.