Man found found not guilty in Cliffbreakers murder; convicted on - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man found found not guilty in Cliffbreakers murder; convicted on other charge

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The man on trial for the New Year's Day murder at Cliffbreakers Hotel in Rockford was found not guilty. 

Sean Burks faced multiple charges in the January 2017 shooting death of Joshua Jamerson. That morning police responded to the Riverside Blvd. hotel for a fight with multiple shots fired. When they got there, they found Jamerson dead. 

Burks later turned himself in. He was charged with First Degree Murder and found not guilty on Friday. He was, however, found guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon buy a felon. He faces up to 10 years in prison for that. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.