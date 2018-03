Tens of millions of dollars worth of property are unclaimed in Winnebago — and some of that money could belong to you.



Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is coming to the Winnebago Library on Friday, March 16 to reunite people with unclaimed property. It's through the I-Cash program.



The event is from noon to 3 p.m. The library is located on 210 N. Elida St. in Winnebago.