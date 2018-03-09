Change smoke alarm batteries when you set your clocks

The Rockford Fire Department is reminding everyone to check your smoke detector batteries when you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time.



Firefighters say your batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should be checked every month. On top of that, you should replace the batteries twice a year. The time to do that, Rockford Fire says, is Daylight Saving Time. That happens to be this weekend.



Firefighters say the simple effort could save your life.



"It is a necessity. It is a state law but it is something that really helps make sure that if there is a fire that you and your family members can get out safely," says Division Chief Matt Knott.



Firefighters say if you need help, the department provides free batteries and smoke alarms.