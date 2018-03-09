Nice weekend ahead

Slowly, but surely, temperatures climb into the weekend.

For Saturday, expect sun and clouds, with highs in the low 40's. The wind will be mostly calm out of the east southeast. Sunday conditions will be similar to Saturday, temps will climb into the lower 40's, with partly sunny skies.

Most of the area will experience temperatures around 40 Saturday and Sunday, with no precipitation. And don't forget to set clocks ahead one hour at 2am Sunday for Daylight Saving Time.

Expect the work-week to start off near average and mostly dry. Your Weather Authority Team is tracking a small disturbance for Tuesday. Keep checking back as the weather team tracks the latest.