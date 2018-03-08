13 WREX golf cards are on sale now

Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner! And that means golf season is, too.



13 WREX wants you to get ahead on your golf game with the annual golf card. The card is $185 and allows you to golf at 11 area courses. That's over 60 percent off of regular prices!



There is a limited supply of cards, and they're sold on a first come, first serve basis. To order yours, CLICK HERE.



If you have questions, call 13 WREX at 815-335-2213.