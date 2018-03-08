Wrestling tournament will impact downtown traffic

It's a jam-packed weekend in downtown Rockford with a major wrestling tournament in town.

The IKWF state tournament is at the BMO Harris Bank Center through Saturday. Traffic will be heavy Friday morning—those doing business in downtown should expect traffic and delays.

Parking will also be impacted. All city lots and on-street parking will be crowded. If you're heading to the event, park on the Main Street North parking deck. Event parking is $5.

A shuttle service will run from the YMCA lot on Y Boulevard starting Friday morning.