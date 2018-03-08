Update given on Roscoe police station - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Update given on Roscoe police station

Posted:
ROSCOE (WREX) -

Leaders in Roscoe say the new police station is making headway.

This project comes after controversy surrounding how the village was going to pay for it. Those against the proposal argued they weren't comfortable with building a new police station while the village was still paying off the new village hall.

But, the police chief and other village leaders said it was time for an upgrade.

Leaders say they hope to have that project done by June. 

